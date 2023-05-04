Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The aerospace company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $631.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.49 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Curtiss-Wright updated its FY23 guidance to $8.65-$8.90 EPS.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of Curtiss-Wright stock traded down $7.84 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $162.41. The company had a trading volume of 228,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,045. The company’s 50-day moving average is $173.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.32. Curtiss-Wright has a twelve month low of $124.37 and a twelve month high of $182.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 1.24.

Curtiss-Wright Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is 9.99%.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Curtiss-Wright

In related news, COO Kevin Rayment sold 1,751 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total transaction of $296,584.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,566,784.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, VP John C. Watts sold 492 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total transaction of $83,344.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,708.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Kevin Rayment sold 1,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total transaction of $296,584.38. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,566,784.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,586 shares of company stock worth $1,459,205. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,094 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,598 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the 1st quarter valued at about $308,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,381 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CW shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $183.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Curtiss-Wright has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.80.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a global integrated business that provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to the aerospace and defense markets, as well as critical technologies in demanding commercial power, process, and industrial markets. It operates through the following three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Further Reading

