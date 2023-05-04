CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Price Target Lowered to $109.00 at Truist Financial

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by Truist Financial from $115.00 to $109.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 55.54% from the company’s previous close.

CVS has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.84.

NYSE:CVS opened at $70.08 on Thursday. CVS Health has a 12 month low of $69.32 and a 12 month high of $107.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $89.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.61.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.07. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $83.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 105.8% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 227.8% in the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

