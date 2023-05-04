CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Price Target Lowered to $109.00 at Truist Financial

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by Truist Financial from $115.00 to $109.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 55.54% from the company’s previous close.
CVS has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.84.
CVS Health Trading Down 3.7 %
NYSE:CVS opened at $70.08 on Thursday. CVS Health has a 12 month low of $69.32 and a 12 month high of $107.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $89.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.61.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CVS Health
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 105.8% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 227.8% in the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CVS Health Company Profile
CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.
