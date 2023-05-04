CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $85.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.67 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 15.75%. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. CVS Health updated its FY23 guidance to $8.50-8.70 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $8.50-$8.70 EPS.

CVS Health Stock Performance

CVS traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $68.79. The company had a trading volume of 10,353,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,126,399. CVS Health has a 12-month low of $68.10 and a 12-month high of $107.26. The stock has a market cap of $88.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.62.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st were given a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 77.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CVS Health

A number of brokerages have commented on CVS. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on CVS Health in a report on Monday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on CVS Health from $102.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on CVS Health from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.84.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Principal Street Partners LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 2,678 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.