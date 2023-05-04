CVW CleanTech (OTCMKTS:TITUF) Stock Price Down 18.6%

Shares of CVW CleanTech Inc. (OTCMKTS:TITUF – Get Rating) traded down 18.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.70 and last traded at $0.70. 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 4,995 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.86.

CVW CleanTech Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.76 and a 200-day moving average of $0.82.

CVW CleanTech Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CVW CleanTech Inc engages in the development of technology to recover heavy minerals and bitumen. tT also focuses on the recovery of bitumen, solvents, minerals, and water lost to tailings ponds from oil sands mining operations. The company was founded on July 24, 2001 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CVW CleanTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVW CleanTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.