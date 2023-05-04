DA Davidson Cuts FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Price Target to $32.00

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at DA Davidson from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.70% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FormFactor in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of FormFactor in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of FormFactor from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup lowered shares of FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of FormFactor from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.33.

NASDAQ FORM opened at $27.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 3.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 42.84 and a beta of 1.25. FormFactor has a one year low of $18.15 and a one year high of $42.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.32.

FormFactor ( NASDAQ:FORM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). FormFactor had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $165.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.45 million. Analysts expect that FormFactor will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other FormFactor news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total value of $319,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 477,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,263,692.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other FormFactor news, CFO Shai Shahar sold 4,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total value of $141,247.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,163,672. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total transaction of $319,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 477,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,263,692.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FormFactor by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,957,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $502,578,000 after buying an additional 73,354 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FormFactor by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,774,865 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $368,808,000 after buying an additional 65,763 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of FormFactor by 2.7% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,031,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,942,000 after buying an additional 80,860 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of FormFactor by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,722,520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,520,000 after buying an additional 50,405 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of FormFactor by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,636,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,599,000 after buying an additional 554,753 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment consists of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board tests, and package tests.

