Dakota Wealth Management Buys 19,218 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 39.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,882 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,218 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for 1.5% of Dakota Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $21,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 4.1% in the third quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 26,657.7% in the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,580,444 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 3,567,063 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Home Depot by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 43,430 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $13,718,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 3.3% in the third quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,824 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordatus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 4.2% in the third quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of HD stock traded down $3.56 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $289.52. 452,862 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,691,974. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $291.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $305.85. The stock has a market cap of $293.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $264.51 and a 12 month high of $347.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 4,929.40%. The firm had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on HD. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Home Depot from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $382.00 to $352.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $329.89.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

