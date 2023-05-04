Dakota Wealth Management Buys 978 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,319 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $4,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 747 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,510 shares of the bank’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,451 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 57,816 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,632,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 21,009 shares of the bank’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock traded down $0.89 on Thursday, hitting $39.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,089,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,915,896. The stock has a market cap of $31.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52-week low of $36.22 and a 52-week high of $52.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.90.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.45%. Bank of New York Mellon’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on BK shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.61.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

