Dakota Wealth Management Decreases Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Dakota Wealth Management cut its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,435 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 29,707 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $7,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Presilium Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $443,000. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 88,803 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $7,715,000 after buying an additional 22,410 shares in the last quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Beck Bode LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 496,732 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $43,156,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.44, for a total value of $117,818.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,197,123.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 3,423 shares of company stock valued at $339,801 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Trading Down 3.5 %

DIS stock traded down $3.52 during trading on Thursday, reaching $97.34. 3,184,538 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,102,001. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $98.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.48. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $84.07 and a 52-week high of $126.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.82 billion, a PE ratio of 55.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.29.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.30. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm had revenue of $23.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $141.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Monday, February 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.65.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.