Dakota Wealth Management Has $10.17 Million Stock Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Dakota Wealth Management decreased its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,435 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,220 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Progressive were worth $10,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 348 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,078 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 2.8% in the third quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 3,676 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Progressive

In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.79, for a total value of $128,144.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,754,915.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.79, for a total value of $128,144.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,754,915.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 15,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.64, for a total value of $2,207,068.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,593,521.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,987 shares of company stock valued at $3,532,227 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Progressive Stock Performance

Progressive Announces Dividend

Shares of PGR traded down $2.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $123.02. 674,070 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,562,664. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $106.95 and a twelve month high of $149.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $72.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.69, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PGR shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Progressive from $124.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Progressive from $159.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Progressive from $140.00 to $133.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Progressive from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $188.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.00.

Progressive Company Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

