Dakota Wealth Management Has $11.32 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Dakota Wealth Management decreased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,868 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $11,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,042.3% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of JPST traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.25. The company had a trading volume of 600,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,603,739. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.99 and a twelve month high of $50.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.26 and its 200-day moving average is $50.21.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile
The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
