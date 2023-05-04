Dakota Wealth Management Has $18.35 Million Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Dakota Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 184,971 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 9,040 shares during the period. Starbucks accounts for 1.3% of Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $18,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 70,465 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $6,990,000 after buying an additional 9,292 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 70,843 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $7,028,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its stake in Starbucks by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 5,764 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in Starbucks by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 6,752 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 5,642 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $0.80 on Thursday, hitting $104.76. The company had a trading volume of 2,062,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,143,512. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.51. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $68.39 and a 1 year high of $115.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.95.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.09% and a negative return on equity of 39.78%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $321,317.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,258 shares in the company, valued at $4,150,227.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $77,648.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,910,954. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $321,317.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,150,227.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SBUX shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $123.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.85.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

