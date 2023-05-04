Dakota Wealth Management Increases Holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 39.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,734 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,636 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management owned about 0.12% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $7,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SRLN. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SRLN traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $41.11. The stock had a trading volume of 176,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,552,880. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.41. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $40.42 and a 12-month high of $44.15.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Profile

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

