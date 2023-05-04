Dakota Wealth Management Increases Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,712 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 0.8% of Dakota Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $10,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 9,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 9,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 5,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 2,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 22.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

SHY traded up $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $82.42. 1,967,624 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,647,734. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.68. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.48 and a fifty-two week high of $83.53.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.191 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 1st. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

