Dakota Wealth Management Makes New Investment in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 16,338 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,807,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Rentals in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in United Rentals by 1,237.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 107 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in United Rentals by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 86 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in United Rentals by 185.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 134 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Price Performance

NYSE:URI traded down $18.68 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $331.55. 332,462 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 910,614. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $230.54 and a 52-week high of $481.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $397.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $379.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $22.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.82.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $7.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.12 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.77% and a net margin of 17.65%. United Rentals’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 42.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. United Rentals’s payout ratio is 18.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.99, for a total transaction of $5,735,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 101,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,408,915.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO William E. Grace sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.63, for a total transaction of $260,731.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,520 shares in the company, valued at $2,344,787.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.99, for a total transaction of $5,735,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,408,915.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

URI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of United Rentals from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on United Rentals from $380.00 to $436.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on United Rentals from $505.00 to $498.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of United Rentals from $515.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $360.00 to $475.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, United Rentals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $421.08.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities. The Specialty segment focuses on the rental of specialty construction products such as trench safety equipment, power and HVAC equipment, fluid solutions equipment, mobile storage equipment and modular office space.

