Dakota Wealth Management Purchases 19,218 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 39.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,882 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,218 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for 1.5% of Dakota Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $21,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $4,988,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 25,977 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 74,246 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $23,451,000 after acquiring an additional 5,149 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,546 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,699,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,607 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,877,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD stock traded down $3.56 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $289.52. 452,862 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,691,974. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $291.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $305.85. The stock has a market cap of $293.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $264.51 and a 12 month high of $347.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 4,929.40%. The firm had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.12%.

Several research firms recently commented on HD. Loop Capital cut their price target on Home Depot from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $360.00 to $346.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $382.00 to $352.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $329.89.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

