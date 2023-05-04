Dakota Wealth Management Sells 1,858 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Dakota Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,858 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $7,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Weil Company Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 706.9% during the fourth quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 4,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,929,000 after buying an additional 3,817 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $690,000. Accredited Investors Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $480,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $196,000.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA MDY traded down $8.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $439.52. 250,783 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 773,552. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $454.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $456.68. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $398.11 and a twelve month high of $499.48.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.