Dakota Wealth Management Sells 18,921 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Dakota Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,921 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MAS Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 31,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after buying an additional 6,574 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,694,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,011,000 after buying an additional 197,709 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $268,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $419,000.

SPLG stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $47.52. 1,160,706 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,652,572. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $40.92 and a 12 month high of $50.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.64.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

