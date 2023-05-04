Dakota Wealth Management Sells 3,956 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Dakota Wealth Management lessened its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,249 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 3,956 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Comcast were worth $6,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Comcast by 2.4% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,458 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. United Bank raised its stake in Comcast by 17.4% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 37,271 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after buying an additional 5,532 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Comcast by 29.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,063,697 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $190,261,000 after buying an additional 928,627 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Comcast by 104.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,472 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in Comcast in the first quarter valued at approximately $482,000. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of CMCSA traded down $0.77 on Thursday, hitting $40.12. 2,398,890 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,964,156. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $28.39 and a one year high of $44.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.36. The company has a market capitalization of $169.15 billion, a PE ratio of 30.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.34 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on CMCSA shares. Truist Financial upgraded Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. UBS Group increased their target price on Comcast from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their target price on Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,729,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.25, for a total transaction of $3,891,165.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,717,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,864,834. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 3,939,418 shares of company stock valued at $8,724,369 in the last quarter. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Comcast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.