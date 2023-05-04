Dakota Wealth Management Sells 637 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Dakota Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,741 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 637 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $5,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. First Personal Financial Services raised its position in Broadcom by 126.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 68 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its position in Broadcom by 138.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 74 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. raised its position in Broadcom by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on AVGO shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $660.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $659.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $720.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $690.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $679.21.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

Broadcom Price Performance

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total value of $1,984,406.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,734 shares in the company, valued at $6,083,847.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.04, for a total transaction of $18,781,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,294,344.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total transaction of $1,984,406.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,083,847.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,915 shares of company stock valued at $25,576,507. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AVGO traded down $8.65 during trading on Thursday, reaching $604.55. 316,170 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,123,642. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.52. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $415.07 and a 12-month high of $648.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $623.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $570.53. The company has a market cap of $252.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.10.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.38 by $0.95. Broadcom had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 73.52%. The business had revenue of $8.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.22 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were issued a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.93%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

Further Reading

