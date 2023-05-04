Dakota Wealth Management Trims Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Dakota Wealth Management decreased its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 428 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Diageo were worth $5,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 13,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Diageo by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Diageo by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Diageo by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 5,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tevis Investment Management increased its holdings in Diageo by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 5,100 ($63.72) to GBX 4,890 ($61.09) in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,160 ($39.48) to GBX 2,750 ($34.36) in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Investec raised shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,800 ($59.97) to GBX 4,500 ($56.22) in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,600 ($44.98) to GBX 3,700 ($46.23) in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4,022.22.

Diageo Stock Up 0.9 %

Diageo Increases Dividend

Shares of DEO traded up $1.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $187.50. 84,426 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 404,344. The business has a 50 day moving average of $179.87 and a 200 day moving average of $178.21. The company has a market capitalization of $105.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.67. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $160.09 and a 1-year high of $197.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a $1.5187 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.43. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.16%.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

