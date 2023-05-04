Dakota Wealth Management Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Dakota Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,912 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 113.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,660,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $603,643,000 after acquiring an additional 31,422,045 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 12,616.2% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,756,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,279,086,000 after purchasing an additional 7,695,017 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 32,819.0% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,119,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $369,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113,214 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 14,581,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,404,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 70.7% during the fourth quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 1,450,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $252,855,000 after acquiring an additional 600,749 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded down $3.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $168.98. The stock had a trading volume of 13,673,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,127,211. The company has a 50 day moving average of $177.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.90. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $162.50 and a twelve month high of $201.99. The firm has a market cap of $48.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

