Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.95.
Several equities research analysts have commented on DASTY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Dassault Systèmes from €31.00 ($34.07) to €30.00 ($32.97) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. HSBC raised shares of Dassault Systèmes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Dassault Systèmes from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Dassault Systèmes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th.
Dassault Systèmes Trading Up 1.3 %
DASTY opened at $40.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $54.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.14. Dassault Systèmes has a fifty-two week low of $31.12 and a fifty-two week high of $44.85.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Dassault Systèmes by 9.0% in the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 22,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dassault Systèmes by 4.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Dassault Systèmes in the first quarter valued at $876,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Dassault Systèmes by 29.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 32,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 7,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sky Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Dassault Systèmes by 1.2% in the third quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 44,970 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.19% of the company’s stock.
Dassault Systèmes Company Profile
Dassault Systèmes SA provides software solutions and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing Industries; Life Sciences & Healthcare; and Infrastructure & Cities. The Manufacturing Industries segment engages in transportation & mobility; aerospace & defense; marine & offshore; industrial equipment; high-tech; home & lifestyle; and consumer packaged goods & retail servicers.
