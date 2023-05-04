Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.95.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DASTY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Dassault Systèmes from €31.00 ($34.07) to €30.00 ($32.97) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. HSBC raised shares of Dassault Systèmes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Dassault Systèmes from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Dassault Systèmes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th.

DASTY opened at $40.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $54.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.14. Dassault Systèmes has a fifty-two week low of $31.12 and a fifty-two week high of $44.85.

Dassault Systèmes ( OTCMKTS:DASTY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. Dassault Systèmes had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 18.54%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dassault Systèmes will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Dassault Systèmes by 9.0% in the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 22,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dassault Systèmes by 4.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Dassault Systèmes in the first quarter valued at $876,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Dassault Systèmes by 29.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 32,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 7,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sky Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Dassault Systèmes by 1.2% in the third quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 44,970 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Dassault Systèmes SA provides software solutions and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing Industries; Life Sciences & Healthcare; and Infrastructure & Cities. The Manufacturing Industries segment engages in transportation & mobility; aerospace & defense; marine & offshore; industrial equipment; high-tech; home & lifestyle; and consumer packaged goods & retail servicers.

