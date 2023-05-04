Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Price Target Cut to $80.00

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target suggests a potential upside of 21.51% from the company’s current price.

DDOG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Datadog from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Datadog from $98.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Datadog from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Datadog from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.30.

Get Datadog alerts:

Datadog Trading Up 2.8 %

NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $65.84 on Tuesday. Datadog has a 52 week low of $61.34 and a 52 week high of $124.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.08 and a 200 day moving average of $73.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -411.50 and a beta of 0.97.

Insider Activity at Datadog

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. Datadog had a negative net margin of 2.99% and a negative return on equity of 2.61%. The company had revenue of $469.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.02 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Datadog will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.62, for a total transaction of $7,075,328.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 243,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,099,958.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.62, for a total value of $7,075,328.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 243,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,099,958.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 71,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.91, for a total transaction of $5,559,969.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 179,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,974,716.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 562,140 shares of company stock worth $40,891,916. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Datadog

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 92.4% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 1,003.2% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 381.0% during the 1st quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datadog during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

About Datadog

(Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.