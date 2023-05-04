DataHighway (DHX) Price Tops $4.51

DataHighway (DHX) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 4th. Over the last week, DataHighway has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar. DataHighway has a market cap of $145.28 million and $629,204.33 worth of DataHighway was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DataHighway coin can currently be purchased for about $4.51 or 0.00015618 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

About DataHighway

DataHighway’s launch date was April 1st, 2021. DataHighway’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,222,815 coins. DataHighway’s official Twitter account is @datahighway_dhx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DataHighway is www.datahighway.com.

Buying and Selling DataHighway

According to CryptoCompare, “DataHighway (DHX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. DataHighway has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DataHighway is 4.39540772 USD and is up 2.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $558,960.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.datahighway.com/.”

