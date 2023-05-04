Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Shares Sold by Blue Grotto Capital LLC

Blue Grotto Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) by 49.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,520 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 44,670 shares during the period. Deckers Outdoor accounts for about 4.5% of Blue Grotto Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Blue Grotto Capital LLC owned 0.18% of Deckers Outdoor worth $18,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tobam acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Cutler Group LLC CA purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 154.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 158 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 136.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 118 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Deckers Outdoor Price Performance

Shares of Deckers Outdoor stock traded down $8.27 on Thursday, reaching $476.64. 86,077 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,335. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $446.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $407.70. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1-year low of $212.93 and a 1-year high of $492.44. The company has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $10.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.41 by $1.07. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 31.38%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 18.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, Director Lauri M. Shanahan sold 2,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.56, for a total value of $1,028,190.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,843 shares in the company, valued at $3,188,650.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Deckers Outdoor news, CEO David Powers sold 35,957 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.87, for a total value of $14,414,082.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,252 shares in the company, valued at $36,981,059.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lauri M. Shanahan sold 2,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.56, for a total transaction of $1,028,190.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,188,650.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DECK shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $440.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $485.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $360.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $476.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $466.54.

About Deckers Outdoor

(Get Rating)

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.