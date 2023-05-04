Decklar Resources (OTCMKTS:DKLRF) Stock Price Down 22.3%

Decklar Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:DKLRF – Get Rating) dropped 22.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.10 and last traded at $0.10. Approximately 1,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 2,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

Decklar Resources Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.16.

About Decklar Resources

Decklar Resources, Inc engages in the provision of technical and financial support to companies involved in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties. Its projects include Oza Field, Asaramatoru Field, and Emohua Field. The company was founded on November 17, 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

