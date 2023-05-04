Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Stock Price Down 9.7%

Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 9.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.52 and last traded at $9.65. Approximately 415,425 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 801,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on DH. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research report on Friday, February 24th. William Blair began coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Definitive Healthcare from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Definitive Healthcare from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.71.

Definitive Healthcare Stock Down 2.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.00, a PEG ratio of 31.51 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.83.

Institutional Trading of Definitive Healthcare

Definitive Healthcare ( NASDAQ:DH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Definitive Healthcare had a negative net margin of 2.71% and a positive return on equity of 0.35%. The firm had revenue of $60.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.61 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Definitive Healthcare Corp. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Definitive Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Steph & Co. increased its position in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 5,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the third quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 223.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 3,943 shares during the period.

About Definitive Healthcare

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare commercial intelligence in the United States. Its solutions provide information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers in the area ranging from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

