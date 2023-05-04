Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 482.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,472 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,360 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $2,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LULU. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 423.8% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 110 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 87.8% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 154 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $382.95. 858,968 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,817,026. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.35, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.39. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12-month low of $251.51 and a 12-month high of $387.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $339.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $331.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The apparel retailer reported $4.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 44.01%. The company’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current year.

LULU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $516.00 to $488.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $425.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $257.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $340.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $404.50.

Insider Transactions at Lululemon Athletica

In other news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 17,343 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.00, for a total value of $6,278,166.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,539,324. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the business of designing, distributing, and retailing technical athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer, and Other. The company was founded by Dennis James Wilson in 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

