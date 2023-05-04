Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Has $1.88 Million Stock Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,355 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 209 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.8% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 403 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 283 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 83 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.8% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 110 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 428 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Down 0.6 %

CMG stock traded down $11.72 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2,046.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,991. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,688.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,578.66. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,196.28 and a 1 year high of $2,077.29. The stock has a market cap of $56.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.67, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.32.

Insider Transactions at Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The restaurant operator reported $10.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.89 by $1.61. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 45.01%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.70 EPS. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 43.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Laurie Schalow sold 3,658 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,066.73, for a total value of $7,560,098.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,637 shares in the company, valued at $3,383,237.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Laurie Schalow sold 3,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,066.73, for a total value of $7,560,098.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,383,237.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 74 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,056.73, for a total value of $152,198.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,754,390.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,983 shares of company stock worth $36,654,485. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on CMG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,825.00 to $2,175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,550.00 to $1,885.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,940.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,021.37.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

