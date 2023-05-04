Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Has $2.16 Million Stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,445 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $2,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 888.6% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Cardinal Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in Cardinal Health by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

CAH traded down $1.67 on Thursday, hitting $79.97. 1,606,786 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,411,336. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.70 and a 12 month high of $83.01. The company has a market cap of $20.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.25 and its 200-day moving average is $76.99.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $51.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.03 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 101.28% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were issued a $0.4957 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Cardinal Health in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cardinal Health from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup started coverage on Cardinal Health in a report on Friday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Cardinal Health from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $87.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.92.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

