Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Has $8.24 Million Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,684 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,259 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for 1.3% of Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $8,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth $21,442,000. United Bank lifted its stake in Mastercard by 34.5% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 6,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Mastercard by 30.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 272,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $97,335,000 after purchasing an additional 63,040 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in Mastercard in the first quarter worth $1,168,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in Mastercard in the first quarter worth $12,926,000. 74.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MA traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $373.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,374,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,750,853. The company has a market capitalization of $356.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $361.61 and a 200-day moving average of $353.90. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $276.87 and a 12-month high of $390.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 169.12%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on MA. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $410.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $414.00 to $442.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $395.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $453.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.85.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other news, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total value of $2,928,868.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,440,789.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total value of $2,928,868.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,440,789.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 172,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.35, for a total transaction of $64,420,795.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 101,253,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,802,913,208.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 612,137 shares of company stock worth $226,379,020. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mastercard Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.