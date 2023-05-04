Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,223 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,223 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $3,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in W.W. Grainger by 1.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in W.W. Grainger by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 23,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,233,000 after acquiring an additional 6,613 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 5.7% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.3% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 22,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,808,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

NYSE:GWW traded down $11.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $672.45. 111,983 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,410. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.19. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $440.48 and a 52-week high of $709.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $672.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $617.40.

W.W. Grainger Increases Dividend

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 61.00%. W.W. Grainger’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 32.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a $1.86 dividend. This is an increase from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.72. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is 21.10%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 49,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $694.36, for a total value of $34,107,657.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,715,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 49,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $694.36, for a total value of $34,107,657.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,715,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kathleen S. Carroll sold 1,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.56, for a total transaction of $1,134,936.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,275 shares in the company, valued at $2,199,359. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,434 shares of company stock valued at $38,315,317 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GWW shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $815.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $502.00 to $679.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $750.00 to $800.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $704.88.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc is a supplier of maintenance, repair, and operating products, with operations in North America, Japan, and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: High-Touch Solutions N.A., Endless Assortment, and Other. The High-Touch Solutions N.A. segment is involved in value-added MRO solutions that are rooted in deep product knowledge and customer expertise.

