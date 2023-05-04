Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Sells 312 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,298 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 312 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ANET. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Arista Networks by 126.7% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Arista Networks by 44.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 496 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Arista Networks

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 8,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.44, for a total value of $1,210,380.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 8,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.44, for a total value of $1,210,380.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total transaction of $167,079.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,078. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 357,941 shares of company stock worth $53,950,805 in the last three months. 19.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Arista Networks Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have commented on ANET. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $146.00 to $151.00 in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $177.00 to $179.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.10.

NYSE:ANET traded up $1.83 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $134.56. 1,932,981 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,700,849. The company has a fifty day moving average of $155.40 and a 200 day moving average of $135.86. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.11 and a 12 month high of $171.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.08, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.26.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.09. Arista Networks had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks Profile

(Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the business of developing, marketing, and selling cloud networking solutions. The firm is also involved in switching and routing platforms and related network applications. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in November 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Featured Articles

