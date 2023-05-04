Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Sells 33,853 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 39.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,992 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 33,853 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter worth about $182,188,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Comcast by 62.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,271,853 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $715,028,000 after acquiring an additional 5,880,050 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Comcast by 2,448.9% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,100,708 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $178,320,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900,594 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,532,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Comcast by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 405,068,330 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $11,880,654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987,515 shares during the period. 82.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Comcast news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 37,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total transaction of $75,467.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,507,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,600,616.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,939,418 shares of company stock worth $8,724,369. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $40.39. 6,906,238 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,022,900. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.36. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $28.39 and a 52-week high of $44.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.29 billion, a PE ratio of 30.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. Comcast had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The firm had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on CMCSA shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective (up from $38.00) on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on Comcast from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.21.

Comcast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.