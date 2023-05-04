Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Sells 758 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,302 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 758 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Graypoint LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,481 shares of the software company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,480,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 643,197 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $120,194,000 after buying an additional 4,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 111.8% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 341 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on ADSK. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $236.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Autodesk from $257.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. William Blair started coverage on Autodesk in a report on Monday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Argus reduced their price target on Autodesk from $290.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

Autodesk Price Performance

In other Autodesk news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.79, for a total transaction of $60,190.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,197 shares in the company, valued at $817,533.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 2,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.75, for a total value of $560,147.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,812,681. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.79, for a total value of $60,190.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,533.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,671 shares of company stock valued at $2,313,602. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

ADSK traded up $0.45 on Thursday, hitting $194.15. 306,286 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,363,007. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $198.76 and its 200 day moving average is $202.45. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $163.20 and a fifty-two week high of $235.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.53.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 105.43% and a net margin of 16.44%. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

About Autodesk

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

