Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,687 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,587 shares during the period. Synopsys accounts for about 0.6% of Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $3,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 0.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,905,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $345,000. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seed Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $345,000. 84.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SNPS has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $420.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $424.18.

Synopsys Price Performance

Shares of Synopsys stock traded up $2.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $370.21. The company had a trading volume of 219,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,208. The company’s 50-day moving average is $372.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $343.93. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $255.02 and a twelve month high of $392.79. The company has a market cap of $56.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.18.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.12. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Synopsys

In related news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.08, for a total value of $1,444,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,038,340.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.08, for a total value of $1,444,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,038,340.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.91, for a total transaction of $1,225,944.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,887,387.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,464 shares of company stock worth $4,235,984 in the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

