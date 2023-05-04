Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Trims Position in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) by 66.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 104,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211,284 shares during the quarter. Evoqua Water Technologies comprises 0.7% of Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies were worth $4,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 430.1% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

AQUA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $51.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $54.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.29.

In related news, EVP Rodney Aulick sold 6,494 shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total value of $326,972.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 127,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,394,500.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

AQUA stock traded up $1.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $50.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,249,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,667,709. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.62. The company has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.74. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a twelve month low of $30.44 and a twelve month high of $51.35.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $435.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.94 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment offers outsourced water services, capital equipment for process water and wastewater treatment, and preventive maintenance service contracts.

