Deutsche Bank AG Has $112.27 Million Holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,029,396 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 213,880 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.44% of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners worth $112,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,184,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,144,000 after purchasing an additional 41,518 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 509,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,160,000 after purchasing an additional 58,827 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 104.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 119,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,589,000 after purchasing an additional 60,900 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 4th quarter worth $1,909,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 4th quarter worth $654,000. 28.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CCEP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.15 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.66.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Price Performance

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Cuts Dividend

Shares of CCEP stock traded up $0.49 on Thursday, reaching $65.94. The stock had a trading volume of 433,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,118,061. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.99. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 12 month low of $41.80 and a 12 month high of $66.36.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Profile

(Get Rating)

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

