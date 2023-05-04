Deutsche Bank AG Has $114.76 Million Stock Position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,371,933 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 618,895 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.15% of Infosys worth $114,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schubert & Co raised its holdings in shares of Infosys by 73.8% in the 4th quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 1,557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Infosys by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Infosys by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Infosys in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Infosys by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Infosys alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Infosys from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Infosys from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, April 16th. Nomura downgraded shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.33.

Infosys Stock Down 0.1 %

Infosys stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.37. The stock had a trading volume of 5,820,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,601,008. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.00. Infosys Limited has a 12-month low of $14.71 and a 12-month high of $20.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.07.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 31.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Infosys Limited will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Infosys Profile

(Get Rating)

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, and Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.