Deutsche Bank AG Raises Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,030,709 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 5,819 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $107,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 7.3% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 40.2% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 111,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,813,000 after purchasing an additional 31,861 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,719 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 22.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,326,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $117,169,000 after purchasing an additional 242,396 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 28,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,970,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total transaction of $1,097,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 137,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,071,035.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Expeditors International of Washington Price Performance

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Cowen cut their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $122.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Barclays raised their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $101.00.

Shares of EXPD traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $117.42. 592,687 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,352,016. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $108.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.76. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.08 and a twelve month high of $119.90. The company has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.00.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.12. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 38.81% and a net margin of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.67. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.26%.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

(Get Rating)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers air freight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.