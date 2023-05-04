Deutsche Bank AG Sells 183,783 Shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its position in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,641,468 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 183,783 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 1.00% of Logitech International worth $102,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the 4th quarter valued at about $284,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Logitech International by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 130,301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,111,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP acquired a new stake in Logitech International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $752,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new stake in Logitech International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Virtus Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Logitech International by 79.7% in the 4th quarter. Virtus Family Office LLC now owns 56,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,477,000 after purchasing an additional 24,867 shares in the last quarter. 35.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on LOGI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Logitech International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Wedbush lowered shares of Logitech International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Logitech International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Logitech International from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOGI traded up $1.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $63.96. 404,567 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 663,250. The company has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.00. Logitech International S.A. has a 52-week low of $41.81 and a 52-week high of $68.17.

In other news, insider Samantha Harnett sold 2,500 shares of Logitech International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total transaction of $140,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $833,226.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

