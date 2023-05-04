Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) Price Target to $45.00

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

FHI has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Federated Hermes from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Federated Hermes in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Federated Hermes presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $42.40.

Federated Hermes Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE:FHI opened at $40.41 on Monday. Federated Hermes has a 52 week low of $28.42 and a 52 week high of $45.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.61 and a 200 day moving average of $38.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 1.06.

Federated Hermes Increases Dividend

Federated Hermes ( NYSE:FHI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 28.61%. The business had revenue of $382.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Federated Hermes will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from Federated Hermes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.58%.

Insider Activity at Federated Hermes

In other news, insider Richard A. Novak sold 985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.39, for a total transaction of $38,799.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,845,579.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Federated Hermes news, insider Richard A. Novak sold 985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.39, for a total value of $38,799.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,854 shares in the company, valued at $1,845,579.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 9,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.12, for a total value of $388,578.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 256,569 shares in the company, valued at $10,036,979.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,417 shares of company stock worth $447,061. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Federated Hermes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Federated Hermes by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,001,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,838,000 after buying an additional 466,504 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Federated Hermes by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,230,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,407,000 after buying an additional 73,168 shares during the period. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP raised its holdings in Federated Hermes by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 4,504,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,552,000 after buying an additional 1,269,097 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Federated Hermes by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,270,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,182,000 after buying an additional 15,260 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Federated Hermes by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,190,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,611,000 after buying an additional 126,825 shares during the period. 78.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Federated Hermes

Federated Hermes, Inc is engaged in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, federated funds, and separate accounts which include separately managed accounts, institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

See Also

