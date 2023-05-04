Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $168.96

Deutsche Börse AG (ETR:DB1 – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €168.96 ($185.67) and traded as high as €174.65 ($191.92). Deutsche Börse shares last traded at €172.90 ($190.00), with a volume of 777,966 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €200.00 ($219.78) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €206.00 ($226.37) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Warburg Research set a €195.00 ($214.29) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €175.00 ($192.31) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a €205.00 ($225.27) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Thursday, March 30th.

Deutsche Börse Stock Up 0.7 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is €174.73 and its 200 day moving average is €169.05. The company has a market capitalization of $31.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.13, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

About Deutsche Börse

Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

