Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Plans Dividend of $1.40

Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, April 29th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of 1.3989 per share by the transportation company on Monday, May 15th. This represents a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th.
Deutsche Post Trading Up 0.9 %
OTCMKTS:DPSGY opened at $48.30 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.82. The company has a market cap of $59.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Deutsche Post has a 12 month low of $28.66 and a 12 month high of $48.64.
Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The transportation company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $24.28 billion during the quarter. Deutsche Post had a return on equity of 23.48% and a net margin of 5.70%. Research analysts forecast that Deutsche Post will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.
Deutsche Post Company Profile
Deutsche Post AG engages in the provision of mail and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Express, Global Forwarding & Freight, Supply Chain, eCommerce Solutions, and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers courier and express services to business customers.
