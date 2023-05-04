DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) is Aubrey Capital Management Ltd’s 6th Largest Position

Aubrey Capital Management Ltd lessened its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,260 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the quarter. DexCom comprises approximately 4.4% of Aubrey Capital Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in DexCom were worth $5,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DXCM. Alphabet Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom during the third quarter worth approximately $161,080,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in DexCom by 299.4% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,433,340 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $115,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074,492 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in DexCom by 304.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,318,079 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $674,329,000 after acquiring an additional 992,049 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in DexCom by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,682,426 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,518,183,000 after acquiring an additional 511,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc purchased a new position in DexCom in the third quarter worth $22,593,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Get DexCom alerts:

DexCom Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of DXCM stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $117.62. The company had a trading volume of 632,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,424,880. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.99. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.89 and a twelve month high of $126.44. The company has a market capitalization of $45.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 167.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. DexCom had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 9.68%. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1085.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on DexCom in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. BTIG Research raised their price target on DexCom from $132.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on DexCom from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on DexCom from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DexCom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.81.

Insider Activity

In other DexCom news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 5,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $633,906.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 132,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,718,436. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other DexCom news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 5,031 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $633,906.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 132,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,718,436. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Shelly Ramasamy Selvaraj sold 2,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $250,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,563,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 141,442 shares of company stock worth $16,386,339. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About DexCom

(Get Rating)

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.