Diageo (LON:DGE) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3,633.68

Diageo plc (LON:DGE – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,633.68 ($45.40) and traded as high as GBX 3,661 ($45.74). Diageo shares last traded at GBX 3,631 ($45.36), with a volume of 3,884,014 shares changing hands.

DGE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,100 ($38.73) target price on Diageo in a report on Monday, April 3rd. UBS Group set a GBX 3,950 ($49.35) price target on Diageo in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 4,200 ($52.47) price target on Diageo in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 2,650 ($33.11) target price on Diageo in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,000 ($49.98) target price on Diageo in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Diageo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,985.71 ($49.80).

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,608.13 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3,633.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.30. The company has a market cap of £82.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,357.05, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.36.

In other news, insider Javier Ferrán purchased 236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 3,499 ($43.72) per share, for a total transaction of £8,257.64 ($10,316.89). Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 712 shares of company stock worth $2,494,100. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

