Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV) is Francis Financial Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Francis Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,855 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,259 shares during the period. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF makes up 5.5% of Francis Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Francis Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF worth $5,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Investment Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 65,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 13,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 48,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFUV traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $32.39. 72,350 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,660. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 52 week low of $29.41 and a 52 week high of $35.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.92.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

