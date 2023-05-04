Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) Shares Sold by Aubrey Capital Management Ltd

Aubrey Capital Management Ltd cut its position in shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) by 30.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,112 shares during the quarter. Doximity accounts for 2.0% of Aubrey Capital Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Doximity were worth $2,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DOCS. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Doximity by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,905,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,693,016 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Doximity by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,652,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,328 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Doximity by 125.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 3,411,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898,685 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Doximity by 559.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,682,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,751,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Doximity by 141.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,410,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411,849 shares during the last quarter. 52.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,990. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 45.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Doximity stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $34.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 301,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,559,830. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.52. The firm has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 0.84. Doximity, Inc. has a one year low of $22.91 and a one year high of $47.46.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Doximity had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 29.59%. The firm had revenue of $115.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.20 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

DOCS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut Doximity from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Doximity from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Doximity in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Doximity from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Doximity from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.38.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

