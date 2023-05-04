Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) Price Target Raised to C$18.50

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$18.00 to C$18.50 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on DREUF. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a C$17.50 target price on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.75 to C$17.75 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Get Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of DREUF stock remained flat at $11.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.75. Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $7.50 and a twelve month high of $12.14.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust operates as an open-ended real estate investment trust. It provides investors the opportunity to invest in a Canadian focused, industrial real estate investment trust. The firm owns and manages a portfolio of light industrial properties located in primary and secondary markets across Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.