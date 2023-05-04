DriveItAway (OTCMKTS:CLCN) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.04

DriveItAway Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLCN – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.04 and traded as high as $0.08. DriveItAway shares last traded at $0.02, with a volume of 67,767 shares traded.

DriveItAway Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.04 and a 200 day moving average of $0.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

About DriveItAway

DriveItAway Inc develops and offers a cloud platform/consumer application that enables dealers to sell vehicles through eCommerce, with its Pay as You Go app-based subscription program. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Haddonfield, New Jersey.

